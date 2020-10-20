Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,474 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.56. The company had a trading volume of 527,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,176,617. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

