Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after buying an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,036,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,814,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,283. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.74.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.