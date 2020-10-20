Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 702 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.45. 65,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,418,685. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.37, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

