Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 785 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 158.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 45.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 743.4% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 152,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. 497,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,742,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

