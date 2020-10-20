Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $17.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,547.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,439.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.