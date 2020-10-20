Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

