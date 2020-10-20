Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $46,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock worth $179,289. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

