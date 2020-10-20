Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,601,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 5,232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 244.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WYNMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.66. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

