Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.40.

WYNN stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 109.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

