XP (NYSE:XP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get XP alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of XP stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XP by 136.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.