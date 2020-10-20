Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

XPER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.48 on Friday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,192.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samir Armaly purchased 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $25,008.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Xperi by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Xperi by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xperi by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

