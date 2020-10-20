Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $72.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $90.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $93.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

