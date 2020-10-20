YENTEN (YTN) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $14,458.11 and $24.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,875.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.68 or 0.03112957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.97 or 0.02062796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00398529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.01025919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00525750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00043419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.