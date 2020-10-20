Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YEXT. William Blair initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,865.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $28,857.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,240 shares of company stock worth $6,312,706 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 273.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,659 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

