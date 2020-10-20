Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Down to $535.00

Shares of Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $535.00, but opened at $513.00. Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $542.00, with a volume of 8,551 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 613.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 703.08. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.