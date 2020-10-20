Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.53. Youngevity International shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Youngevity International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Youngevity International by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youngevity International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Youngevity International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

