Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $2.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717,286. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

