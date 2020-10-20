Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Camping World posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 635.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,690 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,921.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $31.13 on Friday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

