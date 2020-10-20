Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

