Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.43). Spire posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Spire’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of SR opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Spire by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 14.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.