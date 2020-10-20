Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

VICR opened at $84.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 442.23 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $187,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $74,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vicor by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vicor by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

