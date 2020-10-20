Zacks: Analysts Expect Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Vicor posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $328,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 442.23 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

