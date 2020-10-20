Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Caretrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

