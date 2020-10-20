Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will report ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 479.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

