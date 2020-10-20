Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Regency Centers by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $37.00. 829,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

