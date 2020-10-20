Zacks: Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $135,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.