Zacks: Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

TEGNA stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 415,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TEGNA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TEGNA by 16,437.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.