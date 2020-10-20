Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.52. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 828.09% and a negative return on equity of 564.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

