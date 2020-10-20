Zacks Investment Research Lowers 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ETNB. BidaskClub lowered 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 89bio by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

