Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “
Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $311.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
