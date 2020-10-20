Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $311.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 162.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.