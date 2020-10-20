Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $291.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $299.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.