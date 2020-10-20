Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arco Platform alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.11%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and Zhongchao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $139.21 million 5.42 -$2.39 million $0.49 71.96 Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.32 N/A N/A N/A

Zhongchao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arco Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -7.27% 4.11% 2.10% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had a network consisted of 5,414 partner schools and 1,362,141 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.