ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0026 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $41,851.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00243105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.01324178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00149779 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,175 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

