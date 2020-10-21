-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny's’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Denny's reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny's will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny's.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny's had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny's in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny's from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Denny's from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny's has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In other Denny's news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny's by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Denny's by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denny's by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 657,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Denny's by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 490,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Denny's during the second quarter worth about $3,219,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 7,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,244. Denny's has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

