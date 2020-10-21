$0.47 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $76.12 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,318. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

