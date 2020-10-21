-$0.54 EPS Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeyondSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

BYSI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

