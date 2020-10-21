$0.65 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,284,798.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $93,039.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,232.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $100.88 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

