$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 154,287 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

