0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. 0x has a total market capitalization of $276.12 million and approximately $59.69 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003023 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, Cobinhood and Bilaxy. During the last week, 0x has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144817 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,816,766 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BitBay, Ethfinex, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bilaxy, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Binance, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Kucoin, BitMart, AirSwap, DDEX, WazirX, Bithumb, Koinex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Independent Reserve, ABCC, Gatecoin, FCoin, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Iquant, Livecoin, Mercatox, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, OKEx, ZB.COM, C2CX, Gate.io, Crex24, Vebitcoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinone and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.