$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.13. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE AL opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

