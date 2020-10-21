$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. CLSA lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, New Street Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.44. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

