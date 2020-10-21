-$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.03). Comtech Telecomm. reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 784.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.91. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

