-$1.78 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.53). Comtech Telecomm. reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 784.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,304,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 207,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 172,769 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.