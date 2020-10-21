140166 Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at 140166 from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

SNAP opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

