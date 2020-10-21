$17.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce earnings of $17.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $15.76 and the highest is $19.67. AutoZone reported earnings of $14.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $74.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.31 to $79.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $83.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.92 to $92.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,331.65.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,178.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,118.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.