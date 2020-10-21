183,125 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 183,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,005,000. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 194.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,914,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 857,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,515,773. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

