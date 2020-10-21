20,601 Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Acquired by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,601 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dorchester Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $361.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

