$3.65 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings per share of $3.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $3.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $15.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $319.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 460.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

