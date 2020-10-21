-$4.81 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report ($4.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.02) and the lowest is ($5.70). Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 278.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($11.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.31) to ($9.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $134.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.