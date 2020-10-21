-$4.81 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report ($4.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.02) and the lowest is ($5.70). Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 278.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($11.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.31) to ($9.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $134.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.