$45.70 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post sales of $45.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.37 million to $46.03 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $159.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.21 million to $159.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $205.30 million, with estimates ranging from $196.79 million to $213.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SB shares. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.89. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

